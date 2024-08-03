Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik says Payal Malik's divorce announcement was ‘shocking’. Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 3 came to an end on Friday after Sana Makbul was announced as the winner. Kritika Malik, who was evicted first in the finale, also attended the episode with the rest of the contestants, including Payal Malik and their husband Armaan Malik. In an interaction with the media outside the house, Kritika said that she was disheartened to hear when Payal announced that she will divorce Armaan. (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale highlights: Sana Makbul beats Naezy, wins show and ₹25 lakh prize money) Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik commented on Payal Malik's divorce announcement.

What Kritika said

Talking to the press, Kritika said in Hindi, “I did not believe Payal's statement because I was inside the Bigg Boss house for 40 days and all of a sudden, when someone tells you this piece of information about Payal announcing her divorce… it was so shocking to me that it lead to my breakdown for two days. I was emotionally down, and was trying to figure out things by myself. I was trying to make my heart realise that this might be true or even false. ”

She also added, “I wanted to come out and talk to Payal directly. So when I came out of the Bigg Boss house, the first thing I did was to ask Payal on the stage at the finale if she was okay and she said yes. That's all. The rest of the discussion will happen later.”

More details

During the show, Payal even apologised to Kritika for her statement and said that she was depressed after all the reports that were made out of her statements and her relationship with Armaan. Kritika broke down in tears after hearing Payal's statement.

It all happened last month, when weeks after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Payal shared a vlog in which she claimed that she's done with polygamy and will divorce Armaan Malik. A few days later, she revealed that she won't be divorcing her husband after all.