Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul calls Ranvir Shorey a ‘male chauvinist’: I let bygones be bygones

Bigg Boss OTT 3 came to an end after a grand finale on August 2, with Sana Makbul being declared as the winner. Sana shared a rocky bond with fellow contestant Ranvir Shorey inside the house, as the two constantly fought with each other. Ranvir also said that Sana does not deserve to be the winner. In a new interview with Indian Express, Sana has now called Ranvir a ‘male chauvinist.’ (Also read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik says Payal Malik's divorce announcement was ‘shocking’. Watch) Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul were at loggerheads inside the house.

What Sana said after winning Bigg Boss

Sana said, “My journey was quite a roller coaster, initial two weeks were good, but then people started turning against me. The journey was tough, but dark clouds only stay for a while.”

Sana on Ranvir's comments

Talking about Ranvir, Sana went on to add, "Strong women are not appreciated and he is one of those male chauvinist kind of a person who doesn’t like it if women do better than him. I don’t want to say anything about him. I have buried it all. I don’t hold any grudge against him. But if he does that, it is his way of dealing with things. When I stepped out from the Bigg Boss house, I let the bygones be bygones. It’s all over for me.”

During the finale, Ranvir and Sana participated in a ‘nafrat wala romance’ segment, where both of them took turns to say things to each other that they do not mean at all. Ranvir went on to roast her and called her ‘sabse bewakoof’.

Ranvir was the third finalist to be eliminated. He came out of the Bigg Boss house and said that he wants Naezy to win the show. At the end, Sana defeated Naezy to emerge as the winner, winning the coveted trophy and the cash prize of ₹25 lakhs.