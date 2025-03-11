Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul suffers from an autoimmune condition like Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'I have turned vegan'

Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, opened about her struggles with a liver disease and an immunity disorder, similar to what Samantha Ruth Prabhu has. In a March 8 podcast with Bharti Singh, Sana shared that she's been dealing with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition wherein her body cells attack her liver, since 2020. She's been on medication for it and has even adopted a vegan lifestyle to manage her health. Also read | What is autoimmune hepatitis? Early signs, risk factors and all that we need to know Sana Makbul's condition is complex, with symptoms sometimes resembling Lupus, which can affect her kidneys or cause arthritis. (Instagram/ Sana Makbul)

‘I have a liver disease’

Sana's condition is complex, with symptoms sometimes resembling Lupus, which can affect her kidneys or cause arthritis. She said, “I have turned vegan recently due to health reasons... a lot of people don't know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver.”

‘I take steroids, suppressants, some medicines’

Despite her challenges, Sana remains committed to raising awareness about autoimmune hepatitis and encouraging others to take their health seriously. She said when asked about her weight loss, “I take steroids, suppressants, some medicines. It’s a lifestyle disorder, but with the autoimmune condition, the liver condition is a tricky thing. My health keeps fluctuating, I don’t know if this can be cured completely.”

What is autoimmune hepatitis?

According to Mayo Clinic, autoimmune hepatitis is a liver disease that happens when the body's immune system attacks the liver. This can cause swelling, irritation and damage to the liver. The exact cause of autoimmune hepatitis is unclear, but genetic and environmental factors appear to interact over time to trigger the disease.

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to managing autoimmune hepatitis and preventing liver damage as untreated autoimmune hepatitis can lead to scarring of the liver, called cirrhosis, as per Mayo Clinic. It can also eventually lead to liver failure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.