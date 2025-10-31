Edit Profile
    1 crore govt jobs, Crorepati didis: BJP releases manifesto for Bihar elections

    The manifesto was released in Patna in the morning with all senior alliance leaders in attendance.

    Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 10:24 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has officially launched its manifesto ahead of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar - laying out a suite of ambitious promises aimed at youth employment, women’s empowerment, and support for backward classes.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during the NDA election rally for the Bihar Assembly election, in Patna. (X/@AmitShah)
    NDA Bihar manifesto: Major promises at a glance

    According to the manifesto, the NDA has promised:

    • Over 1 crore (10 million) government jobs in Bihar.
    • A “mega skills centre” in every district of Bihar for youth upskilling.
    • After training, sending Bihar’s youth across the globe for work.
    • Financial support of up to 2 lakh for women.
    • Creation of 1 crore “Lakhpati Didis” (women earning 1 lakh) and a new mission named “Mission Crorepati” to help women become crorepatis (those earning 1 crore).
    • Financial aid up to 10 lakh for the extremely backward classes (EBCs).
    • A dedicated committee to prepare welfare schemes for the extremely backward classes.
    • A legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.
