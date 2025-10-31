1 crore govt jobs, Crorepati didis: BJP releases manifesto for Bihar elections

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has officially launched its manifesto ahead of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar - laying out a suite of ambitious promises aimed at youth employment, women’s empowerment, and support for backward classes. Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves during the NDA election rally for the Bihar Assembly election, in Patna. (X/@AmitShah)

The manifesto was released in Patna in the morning with all senior alliance leaders in attendance.

NDA Bihar manifesto: Major promises at a glance According to the manifesto, the NDA has promised: