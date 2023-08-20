11-day-old found dead, kin say father murdered her after failed bid to sell

A 35-year-old man has been booked for murdering his 11-day-old daughter allegedly after a failed bid to sell the infant for ₹4 lakh, police officials said on Saturday. The family has alleged that the accused tried to sell the girl soon after her birth on August 7.

A doctor has also been booked for allegedly trying to convince the man’s family to sell the child, officials said.

According to police, the accused identified as Niranjan Malakar, a resident of Dubi Malipara locality in Bajali district, was missing along with the baby since Friday and a complaint in this regard was lodged by the family on the same night.

On Saturday morning, Malakar called his brother-in-law and informed him that the baby died, the police said, citing the family’s complaint. He also informed the family about the location of the body, which was later exhumed by a team of officials from near the Bisannala river in the presence of relatives, an officer familiar with the matter said.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination,” said Bajali district superintendent of police Siddhartha Kumar Buragohain.

The family has alleged that Malakar tried to sell the girl soon after her birth on August 7 with the help of Dr Diganta Choudhury, a doctor at Bajali Civil Hospital who was part of the team that delivered the baby.

“A day after the birth, they attempted to take the baby away but we stopped it. Niranjan later told us that he had taken ₹4 lakh from a rich couple with the help of Dr (Diganta) Choudhury to give the child to them,” said a relative of the accused who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“He said that he has taken the amount and he has to hand the child over to that couple. Even the doctor tried to convince us,” the relative added.

Both the accused are absconding, SP Buragohain said. “The accused is absconding and we are trying to trace him. We are investigating the matter further,” he said.

They have been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 302 (murder), an officer said.