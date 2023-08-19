Assam BJP veteran quits key government post, says ‘feel betrayed’ in letter to CM Himanta Sarma

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former union minister Rajen Gohain has resigned as the chairman of Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation in protest against the delimitation of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, which he has represented four times. Gohain also claimed it will be impossible for the party to win from that seat in the future. BJP leader Rajen Gohain after resigning from the cabinet rank, outside Janata Bhawan, in Guwahati, Friday.(PTI)

Nobody should be given absolute power in the party's state unit, news agency PTI quoted Gohain as saying.

After taking the decision, the former minister of state for railways said his discussions with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the delimitation “did not bring any positive outcome”.

In a letter to Sarma on Friday, Gohain said the recent delimitation process has rendered the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency "unwinnable for BJP candidates in the future and has also put the people of the constituency under threat due to demographic change".

"Despite having numerous rounds of discussions with you, I am afraid that my concerns and deep dissatisfaction on the way the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency has been constituted did not bring any change whatsoever," his letter to Sarma read, reported PTI.

Gohain said he had also informed Union home minister Amit Shah of his concerns and he was told to give his recommendations in writing.

“I did (that) the very next day but unfortunately it did not bring any positive outcome.... I feel betrayed and almost disrespected that a senior member like myself was not heard by his own party leaders on a genuine concern for the party's benefit,” his letter further read.

In his letter, Gohain said it is with great sadness that he has resigned with immediate effect as the chairman of the corporation which is a cabinet-rank post.

“I have been a very obedient soldier of the party for over 25 years and also represented the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat for four consecutive terms which is a span of 20 years and I think my experience on this matter should have been counted for and my concerns for the safety and identity of my people should be respected,” he said.

Later talking to reporters, Gohain said the recent delimitation regarding the assembly constituencies was correct and secure for the indigenous population, but the Nagaon parliamentary constituency has been "a gift" to opposition parties.

(With PTI inputs)