A significant milestone…’: Assam delimitation approved by President, says CM Sarma

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 16, 2023 04:43 PM IST

The opposition Congress, on the other hand, hit out, accusing the ruling BJP of ‘brute authoritarianism.’

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday, sharing a screenshot of the Gazette of India notification in this regard.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (PTI)
“Today the Honorable President has approved the Delimitation Notification issued by the Election Commission of India for Assam. A significant milestone has been achieved in the history of Assam. Jai Maa Bharati, Jai Maa Asom,” Sarma announced in a post on X, the social network earlier known as Twitter.

The Congress, on the other hand, hit out at the BJP – which governs both Assam and the Centre – accusing it of ‘brute authoritarianism.’

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sign out