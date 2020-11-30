e-paper
12 fishermen stranded mid sea as boat engine develops snag

12 fishermen stranded mid sea as boat engine develops snag

“Help from the Navy and the Coast Guard is being sought for the rescue of the fishermen,” Palghar district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 06:38 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Palghar
The fishermen from Vasai had embarked on the fishing expedition, Palghar district disaster control cell chief said.
The fishermen from Vasai had embarked on the fishing expedition, Palghar district disaster control cell chief said. (Shutterstock image)
         

A boat carrying 12 fishermen, which had set sail from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district four days back, has got stranded in the Arabian sea due to engine failure, an official said on Sunday.

Palghar district disaster control cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said the fishermen from Vasai had embarked on the fishing expedition.

“But when the boat was proceeding towards Gujarat, its engine developed a snag and the boat got struck midway,” he said.

“Help from the Navy and the Coast Guard is being sought for the rescue of the fishermen,” he said.

