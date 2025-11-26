The Assam government on Tuesday distributed to legislators the report of the Tewary Commission that investigated widespread violence in the state in early 1983, including the turmoil’s most infamous episode, the Nellie Massacre, almost four decades after the report was first submitted to the assembly. 1983 Assam violence non-communal, says Tewary Commission report

The report held the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Gana Sangram Parishad (AGSP) “primarily” responsible for the circumstances that led to the violence. However,it mentioned that there was no “communal colour” to the violence –– though the fear of the Assamese people of being “overwhelmed” numerically was “not imaginary” –– and said the violence was not “spontaneous” but the result of “cumulative administrative neglect” and “political polarisation” surrounding the 1983 assembly elections.

A copy of the report by retired IAS officer Tribhuvan Prasad Tewary was submitted to the then assembly speaker in 1987 when AGSP government was in power and four years after it was finalised during Congress rule.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was the political offshoot of the AGSP, which was a signatory of the tripartite Assam Accord in August 1985 along with AASU and the central government, bringing the Assam Agitation to an end. The report said AASU and AGSP were responsible for launching the “anti-influx” Assam agitation leading to the violence.

The report mentioned that the violence erupted after the decision to proceed with assembly elections in 1983, despite a call for a boycott by the AASU and AGSP, who were protesting alleged illegal immigration.

The government also distributed the report of another commission formed by a civil society group and led by TU Mehta that examined the violence, to all members on the first day of the winter session.

The report said 2,072 people died in the massacre on February 18, 1983. This included 235 killed in police firing. Most of the victims were Bengali-speaking Muslims from Nellie and neighbouring villages in Morigaon district.

Nearly 225,000 people were rendered homeless, and 248,000 took shelter in relief camps, the report said, adding that 22,436 private houses were burned and 445 government buildings destroyed.

While the chief minister oversaw the distribution of both print and digital copies, now available to all legislators, the House did not discuss the contents during the session.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting on Sunday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said making the two reports public was a necessary step and that it was unfair of past chief ministers to ignore the matter.

“Hiding history is a crime. This event is part of Assam’s history that everyone deserves to know. I guess past chief ministers did not have the courage to take this step, but we are doing it with positive intent,” he said.

Opposition leaders, however, questioned the BJP’s timing. Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said the party was unnecessarily reopening old wounds.

“We all know what happened in Assam at that time and the base of the Assam Agitation, which gave birth to the Assam Accord. The Bengali-speaking population has moved on and also accepted the Accord,” she said. “I don’t understand why Himanta Biswa Sarma is revisiting old wounds, but the timing indicates political motives.”