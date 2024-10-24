2 die in Tumakuru after drinking contaminated water, says govt

Two people have died in Tumakuru district due to gastroenteritis, a health official said on Wednesday, adding that water and food samples have been sent to labs for confirmation. Two people died in Soralamavu village, Chikkanayakanahalli taluk after suffering from vomiting and dysentery (File photo)

An official said that two people died in Soralamavu village, Chikkanayakanahalli taluk after suffering from vomiting and dysentery. The two deceased were identified as Gundamma (60), who died on Tuesday, and Bhuvaneshwari (10), died on Sunday.

“We found symptoms of gastroenteritis in this case and have collected water and food samples for testing,” Tumakuru district health officer Dr Chandra Shekar told HT.

“We are waiting for the autopsy reports of the two deceased and have taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the villagers,” he added. He also confirmed that seven people admitted to hospitals in Tiptur and Chikkanayakanahalli are now out of danger

In another incident, five people died in past five days in Tumbigere village, Harapanahalli taluk, Vijayanagara district. Despite villagers’ allegations that the deaths were due to gastroenteritis, health officials have ruled it out.

“The deaths were not caused by gastroenteritis as claimed by the villagers,” Vijayanagara district health officer (DHO) Dr Shankar Naik told HT.

He further said that a temporary clinic has been set up in Tumbigere village, operating round-the-clock to monitor the situation.

Water and food samples have been collected and sent to laboratories for testing, and authorities are awaiting the autopsy reports of the deceased, he said.

He said that four of the victims had pre-existing health conditions, while an infant died of hepatitis.

“We have launched an investigation into the cause of these deaths,” the district health official added.