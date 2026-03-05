23-yr-old biker's head severed after being hit by truck in Navi Mumbai

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was decapitated after a speeding unidentified vehicle rammed his bike and fled the scene in a hit-and-run accident on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving his 17-year-old pillion rider critically injured, police said. An FIR has been registered against an unidentified vehicle driver at the Sanpada police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, including charges of causing death by negligence, rash driving, and failure to render assistance.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Vijay Jamdade, 23, who died on the spot after his head was severed from his body due to the impact of the collision, according to police officials. The injured survivor, Harman Kaur, 17, is undergoing treatment for multiple injuries at DY Patil Hospital in Nerul. She is in a critical state, said police.

According to preliminary investigations, the duo were riding an Apache RR motorcycle around 3am, travelling from Sarsole Signal towards Moraj Circle, when the accident occurred in front of Kesar Solitaire building in Sector 19, Sanpada. Police said the victims were returning from Ulwe after meeting friends and were heading towards Koparkhairane when the crash occurred.

“The impact of the collision was extremely severe. The rider suffered catastrophic injuries, including decapitation and multiple grievous wounds, leading to his death on the spot,” a police officer said.

The pillion rider sustained serious injuries to both legs and her head and remains under medical care.

Senior police inspector Devidas Katale of the Sanpada police station said investigators have called for inspection of two vehicles suspected to be involved in the accident.

“Statements from the owners and drivers of these vehicles will provide clarity about the accident. CCTV footage from the stretch is being scanned to ascertain the exact vehicle that rammed the two-wheeler,” Katale said. A forensic team and crime branch officials visited the spot, collecting technical and physical evidence from the scene. According to the investigating officer, it is suspected that Jamdade’s head struck roadside barricades during the impact, resulting in fatal injuries. “These are preliminary assumptions. The exact sequence of events will be confirmed only after the accused is nabbed,” the officer said.

Palm Beach Road crash toll rising The latest accident adds to a growing list of high-speed crashes reported on Palm Beach Road over the past year, raising concerns over speeding along the busy arterial stretch.

In December last year, a 22-year-old youth was killed and another man injured in a late-night collision near Moraj Circle in Sanpada. The Sanpada police registered a case against the driver of a four-wheeler who allegedly rammed into the victims’ two-wheeler while driving at excessive speed.

The deceased, Kewal Sandeep Mhatre, a resident of Sarasoli village in Navi Mumbai, was travelling with his friend Vignesh Salunkhe, 25, around 12.30 am when their bike was reportedly struck by a speeding car.

In another incident on July 28 last year, a Mercedes-Benz overturned on Palm Beach Road after the driver allegedly lost control while speeding, leaving one youth critically injured and another with minor injuries.

According to Nerul police, the accident occurred around 2 am when a Mercedes (MH-02-FN-1206) driven by Mohammad Salman Sheikh, 20, of Sector 50, Seawoods, crashed while travelling along the stretch. His friend Mohammad Sufiyan Sheikh, 19, was seated beside him at the time.