A five-year-old girl died when a sharp nylon kite string, popularly known as Chinese manja, cut her neck while she was travelling along with her family on a two-wheeler in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area on Monday, the police said. 5-yr-old girl dies after throat slit by Chinese manja in Hyderabad

The girl was identified as Nishvika Aditya, younger daughter of D Ramsagar and Padmavathi, hailed originally from Ambajipeta village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh. The family had moved to Hyderabad in search of better livelihood opportunities.

Kukatpally Circle Inspector K Venkata Subba Rao said Nishvika was seated in front of her father while her sister was riding pillion as the family was travelling on the busy Kukatpally area on Monday afternoon.

“As they approached metro rail pillar no. 781 at Sumitra Nagar, the parents suddenly heard screams and stopped the vehicle, only to find the string tightly wrapped around the child’s neck leading to profuse bleeding,” the inspector said.

Nishvika was rushed to a nearby private hospital in critical condition, but doctors declared her dead due to massive blood loss. “According to the doctors, the injury was extremely severe, with the neck reportedly cut to a depth of nearly two-and-a-half inches,” Rao said.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to determine how the manja came to be present on a busy road and who was responsible.

The incident marks the second fatal manja-related death in Telangana within less than two weeks. On January 14, a 35-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Avidesh, died in Sangareddy district in a similar accident while riding a motorcycle.

Authorities say the problem has escalated during the recent Sankranti festival season, with Chinese manja being used rampantly despite strict prohibitions. More than a dozen people have reportedly been injured in Hyderabad and surrounding areas this month, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a 70-year-old woman.

Hyderabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar said the Telangana government had banned the manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese manja in January 2016 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, as it poses a serious threat to people, birds and motorists. “Violators face up to five years in jail or a fine of ₹1 lakh, or both,” he said.

Ahead of Sankranti, Hyderabad police intensified enforcement, registering 103 cases, arrested 143 persons arrested and seized material used for making Chinese manja worth ₹ ₹1.24 crore.

Sajjanar warned that illegal traders are also selling Chinese manja through online platforms and social media, and said special teams are tracking them. “It is a silent killer. We have stepped up vigil on the sale and purchase of Chinese manja,” he said.