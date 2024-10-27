Aaditya Thackeray calls railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ‘incapable’ over Bandra stampede

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday hit out at railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after nine people were injured during a stampede at Mumbai's Bandra railway station. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

“Wish the reel minister was a rail minister for once. The incident at Bandra only reflects how incapable the current Railways Minister is. The bjp has made Ashwini Vaishnav ji, a prabhari for bjp Maharashtra for elections, but every week there are some incidents and accidents that occur with the railways. Such a shame that our country has been forced under such incapable ministers,” the former Maharashtra minister posted on X.



Thackeray's attack on the railways minister comes after at least nine people were injured in a stampede after rush among passengers boarding a Gorakhpur-bound train at the Bandra railway station in Mumbai, PTI reported.



The Western Railways said in a statement,"On 27.10.2024 at about 02.45 hrs, passenger train number 22921 Antyodaya Express was slowly being placed on platform number 01 from the BDTS yard, when some passengers present on the platform tried to board the moving train and 02 passengers fell and got injured."

Injured passengers after a stampede at Bandra railway station, in Mumbai, Sunday.(PTI)

How did the stampede take place?

Ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, a large number of people planning to go to their hometowns had gathered at the Bandra Terminus.



The incident took place when people rushed to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express on platform no.1 at the Bandra Terminus, the civic official told PTI.

The Western Railway said the incident occurred at 2.45 am on platform number one of the Bandra Terminus when the Antyodaya Express was "slowly moving" from the BDTS (Bandra Terminus) yard towards the platform.

"During this time, some passengers on the platform attempted to board the moving train, leading to an accident where two passengers fell and got injured," said the WR's statement issued around 10.30 am.

"The on-duty RPF, GRP, and Home Guard officers promptly acted and admitted the injured passengers to the nearby Bhabha Government Hospital," the statement said, adding that the injured passengers are currently in stable condition.



(With PTI inputs)