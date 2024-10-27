Menu Explore
Stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Railway Station amid Diwali rush, 9 injured

ByHT News Desk
Oct 27, 2024 10:26 AM IST

The incident took place at 5.56 am on platform number one at the Bandra Terminus as there was a rush to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express.

At least nine people were injured in a stampede after a rush to board a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Sunday morning, a civic official said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital. (X)
All the injured persons were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital. (X)

The incident took place at 5.56 am on platform number one at the Bandra Terminus as there was a rush to board train 22921 Bandra-Gorakhpur Express, PTI reported quoting the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said

All the injured persons were rushed to the Bhabha Hospital. The incident reportedly took place due to heavy rush amid Diwali holidays.

Those injured have been identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh (18), the official said.

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
