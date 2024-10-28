Aaditya Thackeray's wealth grows by 4 crore in 5 years: Here's what he owns

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections in the state from the Worli seat. The crorepati politician filed his affidavit with the Election Commission of India, showing a growth in wealth by nearly ₹4 crore from 2019 to 2024. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (PTI)

The 34-year-old Shiv Sena leader declared a total wealth of ₹ ₹21.47 crore ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election 2024. Before the 2019 assembly election in the state, Thackeray had declared total assets worth ₹17.69 crore before the Election Commission.

Out of his total declared wealth, ₹15.43 crore account for movable assets. In 2019, his total net worth included ₹11.38 crore of movable assets. Here is all you need to know about Aaditya Thackeray's 2024 poll affidavit.

Aaditya Thackeray: Net worth, assets, properties

Aaditya Thackeray currently owns 20 kgs of silver articles, valued at over ₹16.42 lakh. His purchases of a few diamond articles saw the total value of his jewelry grow to ₹1.91 crore in the 2024 affidavit. Thackeray has also invested in an LIC life insurance policy, with a premium cost of ₹21.55 lakh.

Thackeray also owns weapons worth ₹7.80 lakh. He has not purchased any new land or properties since 2029, with his immovable assets currently valued at ₹6.04 crore. The politician owns two commercial spaces and five pieces of agricultural land, gifted by his parents, valued at over ₹5 crore.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader owns a 2013-registered BMW car purchased in 2019. The car was valued at a little over ₹6 lakh in 2019.

As per his affidavit, Aaditya Thackeray has ₹2.44 crore in the bank and an FD worth ₹37 lakh started post-March 2023.

His other assets are investments in mutual funds, stock market and family-owned gold and silver.

As opposed to 2019, Aaditya Thackeray now has a criminal case registered against him. The case against him was registered at the NM Joshi police station for illegally inaugurating the Delisle Road Bridge in Lower Parel. The complaint has been filed under IPC sections 143, 149, 336 and 447.