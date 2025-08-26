The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Monday approved postings of at least 15 senior IAS officers across ministries, commissions and autonomous bodies. The senior bureaucrats have been appointed in the government departments dealing with culture, defence, agriculture, education, health, women and child development, finance, and internal security. ACC appoints 15 IAS officers in ministries

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Manish Bhardwaj , a 1997 batch Gujarat cadre IAS, has been appointed Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority in the Ministry of Home Affairs. Sanjay Rastogi (1991 batch Odisha cadre), who is currently Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has been appointed as Director General of the National Archives of India in the Ministry of Culture. Bhardwaj was a deputy director general in the Unique Identification Authority of India under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The reshuffle also affects the Ministry of Women and Child Development, where Lav Aggarwal , a 1996 AP cadre IAS officer takes charge as Additional Secretary, replacing Gyanesh Bharti (IAS: AGMUT:98), who moves to the Election Commission of India as Deputy Election Commissioner. Bharti is from the 1998 AGMUT cadre. He was earlier commissioner of the municipal corporation of Delhi.

In the defence sector, A. Anbarasu (IAS: AGMUT:96) has been appointed Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence, while Pawan Kumar Sharma (IAS: MP:99) has been given an in-situ upgradation to the rank of Additional Secretary in the same ministry. Anil Kumar Singhal (IAS: AP:93) has been named Chief Executive Officer of the National Rainfed Area Authority in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The ACC has also cleared the appointment of Sudeep Jain (IAS: TN:94), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, as Member Secretary of the National Commission for Women(NCW) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development. Dheeraj Sahu (IAS: UP:96), who has been serving as Managing Director of the Small Farmers’ Agri-Business Consortium, has been shifted to the Ministry of Education as Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Among the other appointments, Hirdesh Kumar (IAS: AGMUT:99) will take over as CEO of NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs while Diwakar Nath Misra (IAS: AM:2000) has been appointed Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance while Akhil Kumar (IPS: UP:94) has been brought in as Managing Director and CEO of the Digital India Corporation under the Ministry of Electronics and IT.