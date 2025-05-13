With S-400 in backdrop, PM Modi's salute at Adampur air base junks Pakistan's claims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Adampur Air Force Base in Punjab on Tuesday served as a strong response to Pakistan’s claims of having struck the base and “destroyed” the S-400 air defence system during the conflict that followed Operation Sindoor—India’s retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab.(X/Narendra Modi)

Among the photos PM Modi shared from his Adampur Air Base visit, one was of him saluting with a rare appearance of an S-400 air defence system in the backdrop.

Sharing the photos, PM Modi wrote about meeting the “brave air warriors and soldiers” at the base, an act that visibly countered Pakistan’s narrative. The Indian armed forces had earlier dismissed Pakistan’s strike claims as “misinformation.”

The atmosphere at the Adampur base was filled with chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” as the PM Modi interacted with air warriors and soldiers, just days after India’s decisive success in Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

During the visit, PM Modi was also briefed by Indian Air Force personnel about the situation and developments at the base.

A day earlier, in his national address on Operation Sindoor, Modi declared that “India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism.”

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also posted a video of the Prime Minister’s interaction at Adampur airbase, writing, “Fact-check for Pakistan.”

He added, “PM @narendramodi Ji interacted with our brave Jawans. Adampur Air Base, Punjab.”

Indian armed forces dismantle Pakistan’s baseless strike claims

On May 10, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh dismissed Pakistan’s claims of destroying India’s S-400 missile base, calling them “completely false.” She stated that multiple attempts had been made by Pakistan to spread misinformation, including false claims of destroying a BrahMos missile installation.

A senior Indian military official also rejected reports that hypersonic missiles fired from Pakistan’s JF-17 jets had destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur. The Indian Air Force spokesperson labelled such claims — aired by Pakistan’s state-run PTV and echoed by China’s Global Times and Xinhua — as baseless.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. The operation targeted terror camps and 11 military air bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Over 100 terrorists were neutralised in the coordinated strikes across land, air, and sea, which were executed with precision and restraint to avoid civilian casualties.

Although both nations agreed to halt military actions on May 10, India clarified that it has only paused operations and that any future response will depend on Pakistan’s actions.