Advance tech is the basis of India- US future ties : NSA Sullivan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. New Delhi, Jan 06 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)(Narendra Modi -X)

“It was a pleasure to meet the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership has scaled new heights, including in the areas of technology, defence, space, biotechnology and Artificial Intelligence. Look forward to building upon this momentum in ties between our two democracies for the benefit of our people and global good,” the prime minister posted on X.

Sullivan is on a farewell trip to India, days before Donald Trump takes over as US President on January 20.

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan at the Sardar Patel Bhawan.

“iCET is a people's initiative, but owes in many ways to one man…My Indian counterpart Ajit Doval's vision. It was NSA Doval who believed our partnership and thought this could help both the nations,” Sullivan said at an event in IIT-Delhi.

“It is this partnership that has taken us to new heights. Advanced technologies of the future should take the relationship into the future…to make the world a better place for everyone. I and Ajit have built a deeply personal relationship over the last couple of years,” the US NSA added.

"United States is now finalising the necessary steps to remove long-standing regulations that have prevented civil nuclear cooperation between India's leading nuclear entities and U.S. companies," Sullivan said.

Sullivan is also visiting India for the third round of talks on the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET ). Jake Sullivan had travelled to India for the second meeting on the iCET in June last year.

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden to forge greater collaboration between India and the US in areas of critical technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotech, and defence innovation.

Jake Sullivan meets Jaishankar

Earlier in the day, external affairs minister S Jaishankar met Sullivan.

“Delighted to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in New Delhi today morning. Continued our ongoing discussions on deepening bilateral, regional and global cooperation. Valued the openness of our conversations in the last four years. Appreciated his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 partnership,” the minister posted on X.