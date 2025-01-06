Aero India to be held in Bengaluru during Feb 10-14: Defence ministry

NEW DELHI: The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s biggest airshow, will be held at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14, with the focus being on forging new partnerships and exploring ways to fast-track indigenisation in the aerospace sector, the defence ministry said on Monday. The airshow’s last edition in 2023 attracted over seven lakh visitors, dignitaries from 98 countries and 809 exhibitors, including businesses, investors, start-ups and MSMEs. (File Photo/AP)

“With the broad theme The Runway to a Billion Opportunities, the event will provide a platform for forging partnerships between foreign and Indian firms and the discovery of newer avenues in the global value chain to accelerate the indigenisation process,” it said in a statement.

The airshow will take place at a time when indigenisation of military hardware is one of the foremost priorities for the government.

“To facilitate dialogue towards strategic partnership with friendly countries, India will host the Defence Ministers’ Conclave on the theme ‘BRIDGE -Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement’. It encapsulates the dynamic geopolitical conditions and the path to mutual prosperity, which can be BRIDGED through cooperation among nations with shared vision of security and development,” it said.

The airshow’s last edition in 2023 attracted over seven lakh visitors, dignitaries from 98 countries and 809 exhibitors, including businesses, investors, start-ups and MSMEs, the ministry said, adding more than 250 partnerships and technology transfers worth ₹75,000 crore were witnessed.

“The 2025 edition aims to surpass these achievements and promises to be even bigger in scope and grandeur.”