Afghan Taliban adopting Indian melodies for their nasheeds: Report

The Taliban in Afghanistan have adopted melodies from Afghan and Indian music in its newly released nasheeds, an investigation by Amu TV has found. A nasheed is a type of vocal music in Islam that is often sung a cappella, or with instruments, and is similar to a hymn.

Amu TV investigators examined six recently released nasheeds aired by Taliban-controlled media with the help of a music expert from Afghanistan, who wished to remain anonymous due to security concerns.

Investigators found that several such nasheeds are direct spin-offs of existing songs. For example, a nasheed titled “Qurban Le Emirate” (Love for the Emirate) was based on a melody sung by Afghan singer Naghma and also includes elements from patriotic song "Ey Zama Watana” (Oh My Homeland) by Waheed Qasimi.

Recent findings gain significance as the group had banned music, including national anthems and patriotic songs after it captured Kabul and regained power in August 2021. The move was seen as part of broader effort to replace all forms of music with nasheeds, sanctioned by the Taliban under their interpretation of Islamic Shariat Law.

After establishing dominance in power, the group also expanded its media presence in August 2022 with a dedicated account named “Taranum” on social media platform X. This account has been used exclusively for broadcasting these nasheeds. The term “taranum” itself denotes a blend of musical elements.

“The concept of ‘taranum’ and its adoption by the Taliban is rooted in the musical traditions of Peshawar, heavily influenced by the Haqqani madrassas in Pakistan. They use melodic voices to propagate their extremist ideology. This practice has no place in Afghanistan’s past or present culture”, Haroon Majidi, a journalist told Amu TV.

The report noted that, despite a ban on music, the Taliban continues to promote its ideology and glorify its past using these adapted forms of nasheeds. These adapted tracks have also become the soundtrack to every Taliban event or gathering.

Amu TV is a digital multimedia platform founded by independent journalists aiming to provide credible news for Afghanistan.