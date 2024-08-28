Travel influencer under fire for posing with Taliban amidst new restrictive laws on women

Geenyada Madow, a travel content creator has become the center of attention on social media for her post with the Taliban. This picture comes after Taliban's leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, published a plethora of new "vice and virtue" regulations last week. These laws mandate that women cover their entire body, including their faces, with heavy garments whenever they are in public to prevent men from falling for "temptation and vice". As people and organisations around the world are condemning these restrictions on women, Madow's post with Taliban is being slammed by many on social media. Travel influencer Geenyada Madow's post with Taliban.

Madow recently visited Afghanistan and shared a picture that she took with a few men from the Taliban. The picture shows Madow all smiles and posing with the men who are armed with guns. The picture also shows a few men sitting behind and having a meal. (Also Read: Influencer slammed for Auschwitz outfit inspiration post: ‘Disgusting and disrespectful')

Take a look at the post here:

As Madow shared the post, many people took to the comments section of the post to slam her for her privilege and posing with the Taliban. (Also Read: Pakistani YouTuber slammed for vlogging her visit to sister’s grave. Viral video)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "That's a level of foreign privilege, tbh. While they oppress women, who would never be invited to show their faces in a photo with them."

Another X user, Ali Rehman Malik, commented, "Anything for likes and retweets. So shameful."

X user Nat shared, "I'm so confused. These same men, you stand by smiling like you won a prize, restrict their women from doing exactly what you're doing. Travelling, blogging, being educated, working, travelling! If u lived in Afghanistan u would be at home asking for permission to even step outside!"

Someone else posted, "So what, my dear? Instead, meet the girls and women of Afghanistan and see how their situation is under Taliban's rule!"