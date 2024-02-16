Akasa Air reacts to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's ‘huge loss' charge

Akasa Air spokesperson said on Friday the airline regretted the deboarding experience of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and would investigate the incident in detail after she alleged that staff tried to cause her a huge loss when she was travelling on Thursday. The details of the incident, which happened when Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi, could not immediately be ascertained. Thakur said on Friday that duty manager Imran and his associates conspired against her and tried to cause her a huge loss. (AFP/File)

Pragya Singh Thakur said on Friday duty manager Imran and his associates conspired against her and tried to cause her a huge loss.

The Lok Sabha member said on Thursday in a post on X (formally Twitter), “Honorable Aviation Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji, when I came to Delhi from Mumbai to Delhi @AkasaAir by flight number QP1120, Duty Manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause huge loss to me. I hope you will definitely take action. Jai Shri Ram.”

Responding to her, the Akasa Air spokesperson said, “We regret the de-boarding experience that Hon’ble Member of Parliament Ms. Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her.”

The spokesperson added, “While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services.”

The civil aviation ministry imposed flight restrictions at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday to ease congestion, caused by several issues, including unscheduled flights operating during peak hours. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) operates the airport.

Due to this, Akasa Air on Wednesday said it would be cancelling two of its flights between the two metro cities. This cancellation comes in the backdrop of efforts being taken to ease congestion at the Mumbai airport, and will be in effect till March 30.