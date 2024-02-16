 Akasa Air reacts to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's ‘huge loss' charge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Akasa Air reacts to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's ‘huge loss' charge

Akasa Air reacts to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's ‘huge loss' charge

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 02:03 PM IST

The details of the incident, which happened when Thakur was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi, could not immediately be ascertained.

Akasa Air spokesperson said on Friday the airline regretted the deboarding experience of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and would investigate the incident in detail after she alleged that staff tried to cause her a huge loss when she was travelling on Thursday. The details of the incident, which happened when Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi, could not immediately be ascertained.

Thakur said on Friday that duty manager Imran and his associates conspired against her and tried to cause her a huge loss. (AFP/File)
Thakur said on Friday that duty manager Imran and his associates conspired against her and tried to cause her a huge loss. (AFP/File)

Pragya Singh Thakur said on Friday duty manager Imran and his associates conspired against her and tried to cause her a huge loss.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Lok Sabha member said on Thursday in a post on X (formally Twitter), “Honorable Aviation Minister Shri @JM_Scindia ji, when I came to Delhi from Mumbai to Delhi @AkasaAir by flight number QP1120, Duty Manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause huge loss to me. I hope you will definitely take action. Jai Shri Ram.”

Responding to her, the Akasa Air spokesperson said, “We regret the de-boarding experience that Hon’ble Member of Parliament Ms. Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to her.”

The spokesperson added, “While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services.”

The civil aviation ministry imposed flight restrictions at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday to ease congestion, caused by several issues, including unscheduled flights operating during peak hours. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) operates the airport.

Due to this, Akasa Air on Wednesday said it would be cancelling two of its flights between the two metro cities. This cancellation comes in the backdrop of efforts being taken to ease congestion at the Mumbai airport, and will be in effect till March 30.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Bharat Bandh Live , Karnataka Budget 2024 Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On