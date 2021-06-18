'Akshay Kumar was so impressed', say BSF officials a day after actor's visit

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar spent Thursday with Indian Border Security Force jawans at Tulail camp in Jammu and Kashmir. The actor has already shared some snippets of his "memorable day" on his social media accounts and described the experience as "humbling". The actor has also donated ₹1 crore for a school building at Bandipora which will be named after his father Hari Om. According to BSF officials, the actor was impressed with the library that has been built there for the children of the jawans that he decided to donate the money for the construction of the school.

Thank you, wrote Akshay Kumar aka Akshay Hari Om Bhatia.

Visiting the library that BSF has put up for the children of the jawans was part of the actor's itinerary.

BSF DG Rakesh Asthana was with Akshay Kumar as the actor took a look at the library.





"It is a big achievement for us and the library will be used for hundreds of children in the coming years," a BSF official said. The library was started as a part of the welfare activities of the BSF Women's Welfare Association, presently headed by Anu Asthana. IPS Women Welfare Association granted the BSF ₹25,000 along with which BSF put some money and started the library, BSF sources said.

The actor took a tour of the library and was visibly happy, officials said. He also left a message in the visitors' book which he signed as Akshay Hari OM Bhatia. "I am glad I got this beautiful opportunity. Thank you BSF for taking care of my country," Akshay Kumar wrote with "lots of love and prayers".