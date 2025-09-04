UP woman jumps from second floor over dowry torture, thrashed after she survives fall

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh jumped from the terrace of the two-storeyed building after she was allegedly assaulted over dowry by her husband and in-laws. The woman miraculously survived the fall and has been admitted to the district hospital. The woman's in-laws have allegedly been demanding ₹ 5 lakh dowry for six years.(X)

The woman, identified as Archana, allegedly faced years of torment over dowry demands at Daunkoli village in Aligarh's Gonda block, a report in The Times of India said.

Despite her family spending ₹10 lakh on her wedding six years ago, her in-laws have been pressurising her for an additional ₹5 lakh and a bullet bike.

The incident occurred on August 1 (Monday) when 35-year-old Archana climbed the roof over the assault. A video, recorded by the neighbours, showed the victim atop the terrace, while the husband purportedly daring her to climb.

The visuals showed the woman jumping from the roof. She miraculously survived the fall and sustained injuries.

However, even as the woman lay injured on the ground, her in-laws kept thrashing her. The video of the incident has sparked an outrage.

Though the incident happened on Monday, the 38-second video recorded by the neighbour surfaced on Tuesday evening.

Soon after the video went viral, police registered a case against five members of her in-laws' family, including her husband. Gaunda SHO Manoj Kumar confirmed the incident and said that a case under the Dowry Prohibition Act has been registered against the accused.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman took the step following a dispute between her husband and wife. The police have booked five people in the case, including the victim's husband.

As per the medical report, Archana suffered several fractures and is recovering in the hospital.

Archana's brother, Ankit Kumar, a resident of Sabhapur village under Khair police station, alleged that his sister was harassed over dowry since her marriage six years ago.