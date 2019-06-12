Alwar man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 5-year-old

A court in Rajasthan’s Alwar sentenced a man to death on Tuesday for raping a 5-year-old and killing the girl by crushing her head with stone.

Public prosecutor Vinod Sharma said special judge of POSCO court Ajay Sharma called it a “rarest of the rare” crime and sentenced the accused to 10 years’ imprisonment for kidnapping, 7 years for destruction of evidence and death sentence for rape and murder.

The public prosecutor said, on February 1, 2015, Rajkumar alias Dharmendra Yadav lured the girl by promising her sweets. He took her to a deserted place where he raped and killed her.

According to the police chargesheet, the man mutilated the five-year-old’s private parts and hid her body under a hay stack.

The judge heard testimonies of 10 witnesses. The witnesses told court that the man was once fined Rs 31,000 for sexually harassing girls in the village.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 18:53 IST