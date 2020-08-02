Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets moving into hospital

india

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 16:58 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

“On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah.

The home minister also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.