Amit Shah to hold roadshow today for high-stakes GHMC polls

Amit Shah is expected to land in the state at around 10 am and will be accompanied by BJP’s election in-charge Bhupender Yadav and the party’s OBC Morcha president K Laxman.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times. New Delhi
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.(HT photo)
         

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union home minister Amit Shah will on Sunday hold a roadshow to appeal to the people in Hyderabad to vote for the party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

The campaigning for the GHMC election will end today. The polling will take place on December 1.

Shah will visit Bhagyalakshmi Devi temple before his roadshow from Varasiguda Chourasta to Sithaphalmandi.

The counting of votes in GHMC election will be done on December 4.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Telangana unit spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday described the election as a direct battle between “all the parties that follow family rule versus BJP which follows the public rule. “

Further attacking Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Subhash said, “This election is majorly a fight between the corrupt TRS and the transparent BJP party. It is a fight between dictatorship and democracy.”

“The central leaders of BJP are also paying a visit to Hyderabad just to expose the corrupt government of TRS,” he also said.

Chief minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has alleged that some “divisive forces” were trying to enter the city to disturb peace and tranquility amid the polls.

Telangana currently has two MLAs from the BJP in the legislative assembly and has four MPs in the Lok Sabha from the state. The BJP is keen to use the civic polls as a means to increase its footprint in the state.

