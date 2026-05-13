Amul to raise milk prices by ₹2 per litre across India starting tomorrow

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, on Wednesday said it has increased fresh milk prices by ₹2 per litre across major variants effective from May 14. Amul is set to hike prices starting May 14. (HT_PRINT)

The increase applies to fresh pouch milk sold across India. GCMMF said in a statement that the revision translates to an increase of about 2.5% to 3.5% per litre, which it said is lower than the prevailing food inflation.

This is the first price revision since May 2025, when the federation had last increased milk prices, it added.

The federation attributed the hike to a rise in overall cost of operations and milk production. It said there has been a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel over the past year.

GCMMF also said that its member unions have increased procurement prices paid to farmers by ₹30 per kg of fat, marking a 3.7% increase compared to May 2025.

“Amul, as a policy, passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers,” the federation said, adding that the revision is aimed at sustaining remunerative prices for farmers and encouraging higher milk production.

In Gujarat, covering Ahmedabad, Saurashtra and Kutch markets, revised prices show Amul Taaza at ₹57 per litre, up from ₹55, while Amul Gold (500 ml) has been increased to ₹35 from ₹34. Amul Buffalo milk (500 ml) will now cost ₹39 against ₹37 earlier, and Amul T Special (1 litre) has been raised to ₹66, an increase of ₹3.