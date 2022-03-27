Anurag Thakur launches TEJAS skilling project at Dubai Expo

Union minister Anurag Thakur, who is in Dubai to participate in the India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020, launched Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills (TEJAS) on Sunday. The skill India international project to train overseas Indians, aims at skill enhancement, certification and overseas employment of Indians. The initiative also aims to create pathways to enable the Indian workforce to get equipped for market requirements in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"India has a youthful population," he said while launching the initiative, according to the official release. "The youth are the largest stakeholder in both nation-building and image building," it also quoted the minister as saying.

Thakur said that the government's focus is to skill this population and provide the world with a large skilled workforce from India. He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong partnership between India and UAE.

Tejas aims at creating a 10,000 strong Indian workforce in UAE during the initial phase, according to the official release.

Earlier in the day, Thakur also held a series of discussions with industry leaders from the film and entertainment space in India and UAE including Olivier Bramley, CEO, Media & Entertainment, E-Vision. Other CEOs present at the meeting include Neeraj Roy, founder of Hungama Digital Media and Harit Nagpal, MD and CEO of Tata Play.

The minister also met prominent Indian film personalities including Kabir Khan who is known for movies like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Ek Tha Tiger,' '83' and veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan. The meeting was also attended by the film commissioner of the Abu Dhabi Film Commission Hans Fraikin.

Thakur visited India Pavillion at the Dubai Expo where was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic Indian expatriated outside the venue. There the Union minister held a discussion with Reem Al Hashimi, UAE's minister of state for international cooperation.

Later, Thakur also visited the country pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia and Italy at the Dubai Expo.

