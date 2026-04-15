AP Inter Results 2026 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing shortly, here's how to check
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: BIEAP 1st and 2nd year results will be announced today, April 15. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will announce AP Inter Result 2026 on April 15, 2026. The Board will declare BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results at 10.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year examinations can check the results on the official websites bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available on the third-party website, manabadi.co.in....Read More
The Board will announce the AP Inter results at the press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials. Along with the AP Inter results, data such as grade-wise and gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc., will also be released.
The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24, 2026. The exam was held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon across the state. The Class 12 or 2nd year exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 23, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. Follow the blog for latest updates on results date, direct link, how to check and more.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Here's what Lokesh Nara said
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Class 11 exam dates
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24, 2026. The exam was held in single- from 9 am to 12 noon across the state.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: When was Class 12 exam held?
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The Class 12 or 2nd year exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on March 23, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Steps to check results
Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP Inter Results 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: List of websites to check
bie.ap.gov.in
resultsbie.ap.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Marks vs grades in IPE 1st, 2nd year exams
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Find out how many marks are equal to A1, A2, B1, B2, C1 and C2 grades in BIEAP IPE 1st and 2nd year exams:
AP Inter marks vs grades:
A1- 91 to 100 marks
A2- 81 to 90 marks
B1- 71 to 80 marks
B2- 61 to 70 marks
C1- 51 to 60 marks
C2- 41 to 50 marks
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Details on marks memo
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: On the AP Inter online marks memo, the following information will be mentioned:
Your hall ticket number
Name
Total marks
Overall marks
Names of subjects
Total marks in each subject
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Official website to check
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Who can appear for supply exams?
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Students can appear for failed subjects and also for improvement of marks.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Steps to check results on official portal
Go to the BIEAP website for results: resultsbie.ap.gov.in
Open the IPE 1st or 2nd year result 2026 page, as required.
Enter your hall ticket number to log in.
Check your Inter result.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Where to check 1st, 2nd year results?
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 board examinations can check the AP Inter results on the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Migration, duplicate certificates
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: After the Inter result, the BIEAP will issue migration certificates to students who have completed the Intermediate course (the second year examination). This permits the students to get admission into higher studies anywhere in another institution or board.
The BIE issues duplicate/triplicate certificates to students who have lost their original marks memo.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: List of websites
resultsbie.ap.gov.in
bie.ap.gov.in
manabadi.co.in
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: How to check 1st, 2nd year results?
Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP Inter Results 2026 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Class 12 exam dates
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The Class 12 or 2nd year exam commenced on February 24 and concluded on February 23, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Class 11 exam dates
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The theory exam for Class 11 or 1st year commenced on February 23 and ended on March 24, 2026. The exam was held in a single session from 9 am to 12 noon across the state.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Results to be announced at press conference
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: The Board will announce the AP Inter results at the press conference.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Where to check results?
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year examinations can check the results on the official websites bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results will also be available on the third-party website, manabadi.co.in.
AP Inter Results 2026 Live: Date and time
AP Inter Results 2026 Date: April 15
AP Inter Results 2026 Time: 10.30 am