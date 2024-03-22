Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED: How politicians reacted to row

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday night arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged role in the Delhi liquor policy case. Enforcement Directorate team takes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ED headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

Following Kejriwal's arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party has ruled out resignation by the Aam Aadmi Party convenor, saying that he will continue as CM and run the government from jail.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

AAP leader Gopal Rai blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government for Kejriwal's arrest. He also announced a nationwide protest by AAP workers against the BJP.

Several Opposition leaders reacted to Kerjiwal's arrest. Here's what they said:

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy: Atishi



Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi accused the BJP of being behind Kejriwal's arrest.

She said that it is the first time that a sitting chief minister has been arrested by the Central government.

"It is the first time that a sitting CM has been arrested by Central government. Even the Jharkhand Chief Minister resigned before his arrest. In the country's history, it is the first time that after the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the national convenor of a national party has been arrested. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is the BJP's political conspiracy," Atishi said.

She also expressed concern regarding about the Delhi chief minister's safety and security.

"…Arvind Kejriwal has Z security cover. Now he is in the custody of the ED of the Central Government. We are concerned about his safety and security," Atishi posted on X.

BJP displaying remarkable nervousness: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah targeted the BJP over the arrest of the Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

“For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness,” he wrote on X. “Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy.”

Every person in Delhi is celebrating today: Manoj Tiwary



BJP MP Manoj Tiwary claimed that the every person living in Delhi is celebrating the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

“Every person living in Delhi is celebrating today. (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal has made the life of the people difficult. He has proved himself the culprit. When he approached the High Court, the honourable Justice also asked why is he still out (of jail)?” Tiwary told PTI.

Law is taking its own course: Harish Khurana

Defending ED's action, BJP leader Harish Khurana says that Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested as per the law.

"Law is taking its own course. Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested as per the law. He will be produced before the court and may be taken on remand," Khuran said, according to PTI.

Kejriwal's arrest is unlawful: KT Rama Rao

BRS working president K T Rama Rao condemned Kejriwal's arrest in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, alleging that the arrest was "unlawful".

"Strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of Delhi CM #ArvindKejriwal Ji. The ED and the CBI have become the chief instruments of repression in the hands of BJP. Political opponents are targeted on unsubstantiated grounds & political vendetta is their sole purpose," Rama Rao said on X.

BRS MLC K Kavitha, sister of Rama Rao, was recently arrested in Hyderabad by the ED in the money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.