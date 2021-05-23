6 cadres of rebel outfit DNLA killed in encounter with security forces in Assam
- Assam Police and Assam Rifles ran the operation which led to 6 DNLA terrorists getting neutralized in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong.
Six cadres of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a rebel outfit in Assam, were killed by security forces in an encounter on Sunday.
According to police officials, the cadres were killed in Karbi Anglong district early on Sunday and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession.
“In an early morning operation by Assam Police and Assam Rifles, 6 DNLA terrorists were neutralized in Dhansiri area of Karbi Anglong. Large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered,” special director general of police, Assam Police, GP Singh tweeted.
Teams from Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao district police were involved in the operation. Further details on the identity of the DNLA cadres and the circumstances around the encounter were awaited.
Formed two years ago, DNLA aims to form a sovereign and independent nation for people from the Dimasa tribe. Naisodao Dimasa is the chairman of the outfit and Kharmindao Dimasa is the home secretary.
