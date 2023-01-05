At 3 degrees, Delhi logs season's lowest; many north India states shiver too

Believe it or not, Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday dropped to three degree Celsius - the lowest in January in two years - making it cooler than several hill stations.

Besides Delhi, several parts of north India reeled under severe cold and dense fog affected railway movement.

Top updates on cold wave in north India:

> Much on expected lines, Delhi's minimum temperature was lower than Dalhousie (4.9 degree Celsius), Dharamshala (5.2 degree Celsius), Kangra (3.2 degree Celsius), Shimla (3.7 degree Celsius), Dehradun (4.6 degree Celsius), Mussoorie (4.4 degree Celsius) and Nainital (6.2 degree Celsius), according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

> Jammu and Kashmir too saw a dip in temperature, with capital Srinagar recording its coldest night of the season so far at minus 6.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday night against minus 5.2 degree Celsius the night before.

> The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dense fog blanketed several parts of north India and the situation would continue in the coming weeks.

> At least 12 trains were delayed by one-and-a-half to six hours and two rescheduled due to the foggy weather, a railways spokesperson said.

> The Delhi airport has also issued a fog alert, saying low visibility procedures were in progress.

> For Rajasthan, the meteorological office has issued an 'orange alert' indicating that the extreme cold wave may continue in many districts, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu and Karauli. The desert state continued to reel under intense cold conditions with Churu and Sikar recording sub-zero minimum temperatures.

> In most parts of Rajasthan, the minimum temperature remained below four degree Celsius, while dense fog also enveloped many places on Thursday morning.

> There was no let-up in the biting cold that has been sweeping Punjab and Haryana for the past several days, with minimum temperatures on Thursday again hovering below normal limits at many places. Gurdaspur was the coldest place in Punjab recording a minimum temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius.

> In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degree Celsius.

> The IMD issued an 'orange alert' for moderate to dense fog in six divisions and 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

> In Gujarat's Kutch district, Naliya village recorded the state's lowest temperature at 2 degree Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

