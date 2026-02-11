SYDNEY, - The Australian government has called a meeting with gaming platform Roblox over reports of child grooming and exposure to graphic content on the platform, while a regulator said it will test whether the U.S.-listed firm had delivered on child-safety commitments. Australia asks for meeting with Roblox after grooming, content complaints

Communications Minister Anika Wells said she wrote to Roblox to express "grave concern" about reports that children were being approached by predators and exposed to harmful material.

"The reports we've been hearing about children being exposed to graphic content on Roblox and predators actively using the platform to groom young people are horrendous," Wells said in a statement.

"Australian parents and children expect more from Roblox."

A Roblox spokesperson said the company had robust safety policies and processes to help protect users that go beyond many other platforms, and that it would meet Wells to discuss the steps it takes to keep the community safe.

"We have filters designed to block the sharing of personal information, our chat features don't allow user-to-user image or video sharing, and age checks are required before anyone has access to chat," the spokesperson said by email.

"Those same checks are also used to limit kids and teens to only chatting with others of similar age by default."

Wells' statement shows a cooling relationship between Australia and the popular gaming platform, which rolled out an age-assurance requirement in 2025 to limit online chats to narrow age windows and prevent child grooming.

Australia's eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant welcomed Roblox's measure and recommended against including the company in a social media ban that began in December.

Inman Grant said Roblox's age-based safety features will be tested, and noted that fines of up to A$49.5 million could be sought if the platform failed to comply with the country's online child protection laws.

"We remain highly concerned by ongoing reports regarding the exploitation of children on the Roblox service, and exposure to harmful material," Inman Grant said.

