‘Australian giving us master class’: Here’s why Mahindra lauds Uttarakhand rescuer Arnold Dix

Anand Mahindra on Tuesday took to social media platform X to commend Australian tunnel rescue expert Arnold Dix, currently engaged in the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue mission, for his buoyant articulation of the rescue situation. Industrialist Anand Mahindra (HT photo)

Sharing the video of the Australian expert, Mahindra said, “Here's an Australian giving us a master class.” In the video, Dix can be seen talking optimistically about the ongoing situation: “It’s like an epic from 3000 years! A mountain has taken 41 good workers, but keeping them warm, allowing food pipes, emergency services.”

“We, as the people, are saying give us our children back,” he adds.

Dix's composure and relaxed attitude even in such a stressful rescue scenario are praised on social media by many. “The art of communication is essentially the art of storytelling. Our ancient culture has its roots in storytelling. But we need to revive & refine those skills,” the Indian automaker’s boss said.

Locals have established a temporary temple of the local deity at the tunnel site. Dix, too, was seen praying and interacting with the priests. In the video, the Australian rescuer says he is completely humbled by the universe.

Who is professor Arnold Dix?

• Professor Arnold Dix specialises in underground infrastructure and construction risk, globally recognised for expertise in tunnelling.

• His noteworthy accolades include the 2011 Alan Neyland Tunnelling Society award for tunnel fire safety excellence.

• He has a multi-disciplinary career spanning engineering, geology, law, and risk management over three decades.

• Acts as a barrister, member of the British Institute of Investigators, and contributes as a visiting professor at Tokyo City University.

• Beyond legal roles, engages as an investigator, expert witness, consultant, and mediator, with recent recognition for tunnel fire safety efforts in a 2022 Committee Service Award from the National Fire Protection Association.

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue update

Rescue operations has inched closer as the pipe has to be pushed for another two metres to reach the 41 workers who have been trapped in the Silkyara tunnel for 16 days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said. According to the officials the evacuation operation will continue overnight.