Khamenei's banner put up by Irani community in Pune village removed after Bajrang Dal's objection

A banner featuring Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was taken down in Pune's Loni Kalbhor village following an objection by the Bajrang Dal. A woman holds a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.(REUTERS/Representative image)

The banner, that also featured Khamenei's predecessor Ruhollah Khomeini, was put up by members of the Irani community in the area during the month of Muharram. However, complaints were raised by Bajrang Dal members and local journalists, following which it was taken down.

Around 1 pm on Monday, a group of around 12 Bajrang Dal activists and journalists raised concerns and questioned whether the banner being put up was an act of glorification of the Supreme Leader of Iran. However, police clarified that the banner contained no objectionable content.

Rajesh Khande, the in-charge Police Sub-Inspector of Loni Kalbhor Police Station, and other police personnel visited the site where the banner was placed following the complaint.

After visiting the site, police approached the gram panchayat officials to enquire about the poster, and were told that no prior permission was taken before putting it up.

Citing this reason, the banner's removal was ordered by police, and it was taken down.

"After complaints were received, the community members removed the banner. There is no objection to the content of the poster. The issue was about lack of permission from the local gram panchayat," a police official said.

A notice has been issued to the concerned parties by the panchayat, and police have instructed that no such flags or banners should be displayed, said Dr Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5).

No further complaints were lodged after the banner was removed, and the situation remained peaceful in the area, police confirmed.

The controversy over Khamenei's poster comes amid tensions in the Middle East over Iran's nuclear ambitions. Iran and Israel exchanged strikes for 12 days, following which US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two countries on June 24.

Ever since the conflict began on June 13, Khamenei has not been seen in public and is reportedly taking shelter in a secret location.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)