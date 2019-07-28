Today in New Delhi, India
Azam Khan is ‘land mafia’, cheat, will be jailed soon: Sangeet Som

BJP legislator from Sardhana Assembly constituency said: “Azam Khan is not only a land mafia but a 420 (cheat) as well.” Som also said that the Samajwadi Party MP should remember that it the the BJP which is in power in Uttar Pradesh as well as the Centre.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:31 IST
Meerut
Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan at Parliament after attending the budget session in New Delhi on Friday, July 19, 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Slamming Azam Khan for his objectionable remarks against Bihar MP Rama Devi, BJP MLA Sangeet Som on Saturday said the SP leader was not only a ‘land mafia’ but also a cheat.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at Modipuram Highway, the BJP legislator from Sardhana Assembly constituency said: “Azam Khan is not only a land mafia but a 420 (cheat) as well.” The Samajwadi Party MP had on Thursday courted controversy over his sexist remarks against Devi, the BJP MP who was in the chair in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that Azam Khan is infamous for his controversial statements, Som said the Samajwadi Party MP should remember that it the the BJP which is in power in Uttar Pradesh as well as the Centre.

Azam Khan will be suspended from the Lok Sabha and jailed soon, Som said.

According to sources, Azam Khan has been asked to appear before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on July 29 and tender an unconditional apology in the House for his sexist remarks.

According to the sources, if Khan fails to apologise, a resolution authorising the speaker to take ‘exemplary action’ against him will be passed.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 08:30 IST

