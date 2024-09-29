Badlapur case accused Akshay Shinde buried amid protests in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar

The body of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was buried on Sunday at the Shantinagar crematorium in Ulhasnagar, Thane district, authorities said. The burial took place around 6pm under heavy police security, as some local residents and groups had protested against the burial. Akshay Shinde was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district.

Shinde, 24, was shot dead in an encounter on September 23 while being transported from Taloja Jail to Badlapur in connection with a case filed by his former wife. Police said he had snatched a pistol from an officer and fired, injuring the officer. He was then shot by the escort team.

His body had been at Kalwa Civil Hospital since then, as protests from residents and political groups like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena delayed the burial.

Shinde was arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls in a Badlapur school.

BJP MLA Kisan Kathore on Friday said that Akshay Shinde’s body should not be buried in Badlapur, as it would bring "stigma" to the town.

"People of Badlapur are good citizens and do not want this stigma attached to them. Our residents have no intention of allowing his burial here. Whatever has happened has happened, it should not define us," Kathore, MLA from Murbad in the district, told a regional news channel.

Deceased accused's father seeks police protection

Anna Shinde, the father of Akshay Shinde, who was shot dead on September 23 in connection with the Badlapur sexual assault case, has requested police protection for himself and his family, citing threats to their safety.

In a letter addressed to Union home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, state DGP Rashmi Shukla, and Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe, Anna Shinde also claimed that his son's killing was part of a political conspiracy.

"My family and I have been receiving threats," Anna wrote, adding that their lawyer, Amit Katarnavre, and his family were also being threatened.