PM Modi speaks to Mallikarjun Kharge after Cong chief fell ill during rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and enquired about his health, after the latter fell ill during a rally in Jammu and Kashmir.



Kharge became unwell while addressing a rally in Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.



"He was addressing a public rally in Jasrota when he felt uneasy and dizzy. His colleagues helped him into a chair," Congress general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir told PTI.



After taking some rest, Kharge resumed his speech and hit out at the prime minister. “We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you,” the Congress president said during the rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked by his medical team and, apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. His resolve and the goodwill of the people keep him strong," Kharge's son Priyank, a minister in the Karnataka government, posted on X.

The campaigning for third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections ended on Sunday. Voting will take place on October 1.



The first phase took place on September 18, and the second phase was held on September 25 across six districts in the Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.



The voter turnout was robust in the earlier phases, with 61.38 per cent participation recorded in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25.