J&K polls: Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill at rally, later says 'I’ll stay alive till PM Modi...'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge felt dizzy while addressing a rally on Sunday in the Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district but is now stable, party leaders said. Congress president Kharge feels dizzy at rally in Jammu and Kashmir.(Congress)

Kharge was paying tribute to a head constable killed in an anti-terror operation in Kathua, where two other police personnel were injured and a terrorist was killed.

"He felt uneasy and dizzy during the rally. His colleagues helped him to a chair," Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir told PTI, adding that Kharge is stable.

'Not going to die so early,' Kharge says

Later, Kharge resumed his speech, reassuring the crowd that his health was fine. “I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early,” he said.

The Congress chief also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he said “I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power.”

Kharge had travelled to Jasrota to address a rally in support of Congress candidates for the upcoming assembly polls.

'Slightly low blood pressure': Son Priyank Kharge shares health update

His son, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, shared health update in a social media post: “Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well.”

"His resolve, along with people’s good wishes, keeps him going strong," the junior Kharge added.

Congress chief Kharge is also set to address a public rally in Ramnagar, Udhampur district.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress vice president Ravindra Sharma said that after Kharge felt dizzy, he was taken to a room for a medical check-up. Doctors will decide if he can attend the second rally, Sharma added.