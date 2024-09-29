‘Just CM’s son…': BJP questions Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘merit’ after elevation as Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Sunday that Tamil chief minister MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, doesn't have the maturity to hold the post of the state's deputy chief minister. Udhayanidhi Stalin (PTI file photo)(HT_PRINT)

On Saturday, the junior Stalin was elevated to the position of Tamil Nadu's deputy chief minister. The BJP branded his elevation as a stark example of dynasty politics.

"Appointing ministers or deputy chief ministers is the prerogative of the chief minister, we don't deny that. He has all the right. But Udhayanidhi Stalin does not have enough maturity to become not only the Deputy Chief Minister but also a minister. A person becomes a minister, degrading, demeaning, saying that he will eradicate sanatan dharma, and you don't apologise for that. How can he become the Deputy Chief Minister?" said Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathi.

He said it would be a matter of shame for Tamil Nadu that Senthil Balaji, who was in jail for 417 days, would become a minister in the state government.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is currently serving as the minister for youth welfare and sports development.

Balaji walked out of Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the only merit Udhayanidhi holds is that he is the chief minister's son.

"This is the parivarvad (nepotism) which PM Modi speaks about. MK Stalin promoted and made his son Udhayanidhi Stalin the Dy CM. There is no merit except being the CM's son... All of them are only focused on family interests, not the interests of the country. This is why they were rejected as an alliance... The youth of India is watching... On one hand, the PM spoke on the Red Fort and gave a call that 1000 youngsters without any experience or family background in politics should enter politics to serve the country. On the other hand, you have the INDI alliance which is only focusing on looting," he said.

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said: “...Stalin's legal heir in the politics of Tamil Nadu is now being sworn as the deputy CM of Tamil Nadu. Though it is an internal affair of the party they can do it since they have the majority. It is very clear that these families have more family interest than national interest and people's interest. What they are doing is not people's welfare but family's welfare.”

CM Stalin has recommended inducting V Senthil Balaji, Dr Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran, and SM Nasar into the council of ministers.

"The chief minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu to allot the portfolio of planning and development to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister. Further, the Chief Minister has recommended to induct V Senthilbalaji, Dr. Govi. Chezhiaan, R. Rajendran and SM Nasar in the Council of Ministers," the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan release stated.

Stalin and other ministers will be sworn in later today.

With inputs from PTI, ANI