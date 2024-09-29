Udhayanidhi named deputy CM, Balaji to be back as minister

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi on Saturday approved chief minister MK Stalin’s recommendations on a cabinet reshuffle that included the elevation of his son Udhayanidhi as deputy chief minister and saw the return of V Senthil Balaji to the council of ministers, two days after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. Udhayanidhi Stalin (PTI)

According to a Raj Bhavan release, CM Stalin “recommended to the Governor of Tamil Nadu (Ravi) to allot the portfolio of Planning and Development to Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, in addition to his existing portfolios and be designated as Deputy Chief Minister.”

Further, three ministers— T Mano Thangaraj, minister for milk and dairy development, Ginee K S Mastan, minister for minority affairs and non-resident Tamilians welfare, and K Ramachandran, tourism minister — have been dropped from the council of ministers.

Govi Chezhiaan, R Rajendran and SM Nasar have been inducted into the cabinet apart from Balaji.

Balaji resigned in February this year, months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a cash-for-jobs scam. He was granted bail on Thursday as the top court strongly disapproved of using the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) “as a tool” to prolong the incarceration of accused.

Also Read: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

While granting bail to Balaji, who was arrested in June 2023, the court further warned that the stringent provisions of PMLA must not become instruments of arbitrary detention and expressed deep anguish over the prolonged detention of individuals in cases involving stringent penal laws.

The verdict was welcomed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham chief, who said attempts were made to break Balaji’s resolve by keeping him behind bars but he has emerged stronger than ever before.

Responding to the top court granting bail to Balaji, Stalin had said his “dear brother” got the relief after 471 days. He alleged the Enforcement Directorate was being used to “suppress” the opposition.

Stalin also changed portfolios of six ministers including K Ponmudy, who will now be new forest minister.

The Governor has approved the recommendations, the release said, adding that the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers designate will be held on Sunday at 3.30 pm in Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the week, Stalin had hinted at a proposed cabinet reshuffle and elevation of his son Udhayanidhi to the post of deputy CM. Responding to a reporter’s query on the matter, Stalin had said: “There will be no disappointment. But there will be changes.”