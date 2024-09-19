Decision on elevation to deputy CM to be taken by father: Udhayanidhi

Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the decision of his potential elevation as deputy chief minister lies with his father and chief minister MK Stalin. Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment came amid rising speculation within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam about his possible elevation as deputy chief minister. (PTI)

The comment came amid rising speculation within the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam about his possible elevation.

“It is the individual decision of the chief minister…The decision is solely his (Stalin’s),” he told reporters.

The remarks came amid calls from DMK party leaders and cadre, seeking his elevation in the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

During the DMK’s 75h anniversary celebrations on Tuesday, former Union minister SS Palanimanickam publicly requested MK Stalin to consider making Udhayanidhi his deputy.

Udhayanidhi, 46, is a film producer and actor. He became an MLA for the first time after winning from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in 2021 and was inducted into the cabinet as sports minister in December 2022.

Since January 2024, there has been a collective demand for Udhayanidhi’s elevation. Ministers from the DMK and its ally Congress have called for his elevation. MK Stalin similarly was the deputy chief minister during his father M Karunanidhi’s reign as chief minister from 2009 to 2011.

Rumours swirled last month when Tamil Nadu minister RS Rajakannapan told reporters, “After August 19, party cadres can call Udhayanidhi deputy chief minister.”

At the time, the chief minister had hinted at a cabinet shuffle before his 20-day US trip to attract investments for the state. Stalin later acknowledged calls for Udhaynidhi’s elevation saying, “The demand has grown stronger; but it has not ripened.”