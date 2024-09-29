Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi: 'Why Pakistan Zindabad slogans at Congress events?'

BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were being raised at Congress events in poll-bound Haryana. He said at a rally in Badshahpur that the Congress was blinded by appeasement politics. He also attacked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Amit Shah with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. (PTI file photo)

"I am seeing a new trend in Haryana. From Hathin to Thanesar and from Thansesar to Palwal, slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' are being raised on Congress stages. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that when the leaders and workers of your party are raising the slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad', why are you quiet? The Congress is blinded by appeasement...," he said.

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi over the Congress's promise to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Is Kashmir ours or not? Should Article 370 have been removed or not? Congress and Rahul Baba say that they will bring Article 370 back. Even the three generations of Rahul Gandhi cannot bring Article 370 back... The youth of Haryana have made a lot of sacrifices to protect Kashmir and we will not let that go in vain," he added.

He also promised that the government would bring the Waqf amendment bill in the Winter Session of the Parliament.

"The Waqf Board law is causing a lot of problems, isn't it? We will improve and make it straight in this winter session," he said.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8.

Earlier this month, Amit Shah trained his guns on Rahul Gandhi, asking if he knew the full form of MSP.

"Rahul baba, do you know the full form of MSP? Which crop is Kharif, which one is Rabi, do you know," he asked.

Shah said the BJP government in Haryana is procuring 24 crops at MSP. “Let Congress leaders in Haryana tell which Congress-ruled state procures as many crops.”

With inputs from PTI, ANI