Amit Shah's ‘Dealers, Dalaal, Damaad’ attack on Congress at Haryana poll rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, attacked the previous Congress government in Haryana, alleging that “dealers, dalaals and damaad” used to rule the state before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power. Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public meeting ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Rewari (PTI Photo)(PTI)

He also highlighted the efforts and initiatives of the BJP government in Haryana in a poll rally on Friday, ahead of the state assembly elections.

Amit Shah criticised the Congress regime in Haryana in the previous term, saying that it was marked with “cuts, commission and corruption.” The home minister said, “The rule of dealers, dalals (brokers) and damads (sons-in-law) prevailed. Neither dealers nor brokers are left in the BJP government, there is no question of son-in-law.”

Addressing a rally in Rewari, further accused the Congress of lying to farmers in the name of MSP. Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that the Congress leader doesn't even know the difference between Rabi and Kharif crops.

"Some NGO has recently told Rahul Gandhi that he will get votes by saying MSP. Rahul Baba, do you know the full form of MSP? Do you know which are the Kharif and Rabi crops? Congress governments running across the country, stop lying to the farmers in the name of MSP. The BJP government of Haryana is buying 24 crops from farmers at MSP. Congress leaders in Haryana should tell us once which government of yours in the country bought 24 crops at MSP?" Shah added.

Shah attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservation and SC/ST quota during his visit to the United States.

"Rahul Baba goes abroad and says that we will end the reservation of ST-SC-OBC communities. They used to accuse us of ending reservation and went to America and said in English that we will end reservation. Rahul Baba, how will you end it, the government is ours and I tell you that as long as there is even one BJP MP in the Parliament, you cannot end the reservation," the union minister said.

The Haryana assembly election will take place in a single phase on October 5, and the results will be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from ANI)