Robert Vadra reacts to PM Narendra Modi's ‘Damad’ jab: ‘…in poor taste'

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, on Thursday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Dalal and Damad" jibe, saying the remark was made in poor taste. Robert Vadra said the government couldn't find anything amiss in his business deals. (File photo)

"The tone that he's used to say words like Dalal and Damad, I think it's in poor taste. He's the prime minister of 1.4 billion people. We expect much more from him," he said.

At a poll rally in Haryana's Sonipat on Tuesday, PM Modi said the Congress was completely "entrenched in corruption".

“Ten years ago, when there was a Congress government here, the farmers' lands were looted. The Congress had handed over Haryana to Dalals (middlemen) and Damads (sons-in-law). No job could be attained without cheating, and there was no organisation free of corruption,” he said.

In response, Vadra said the government couldn't find anything amiss in his business deals.

"I'm quite surprised that once again the Prime Minister has used my name. They've had their government in Haryana as well as at the Centre. I know that in the last decade, they have set up commissions (to probe allegedly corrupt deals)," he added.

He said the government has done everything in the last decade to corner him. He claimed that despite numerous inquiries and notices sent to his companies, nothing was ever proven against him.

"They cannot prove anything because there was no wrongdoing in the way my companies have functioned," he added.

Robert Vadra claimed that the Prime Minister was using his name to divert attention from the government's failures in Haryana.

"I think he has nothing else to offer or say for the people of Haryana because the people of Haryana are not happy with this government," Vadra said.

He said the Congress will win the Haryana assembly elections.

"Congress will do well because the people want change," he added.

Voting in Haryana will take place on October 5. The results will be declared on October 8.

With inputs from PTI, ANI