Badlapur school sexual abuse: Maharashtra bandh call by MVA; lawyers refuse to take up accused's case | 10 points

Thane protest updates: Internet services in Badlapur in Maharashtra Thane district were suspended, while most schools remained shut on Wednesday, August 21, a day after a massive protest at Badlapur railway station over the alleged sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls at a kindergarten. Badlapur residents staged a protest at Badlapur station all of Tuesday. The protestors also slammed the CM’s Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme, saying that instead of doling out ₹ 1,500 a month to women, the government should ensure their security. (Pramod Tambe /HT Photo)

The Kalyan Bar Association has decided not to take up the case of accused Akshay Shinde, a sweeper.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi called for a Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 to protest the Badlapur incident and rising crime against women and girls. In a meeting of the MVA, the leaders from three parties – the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP – discussed the Badlapur incident and overall women and girls safety issue in the state.

Entire Badlapur town virtually came to a standstill on Tuesday after thousands of protesters blocked railway tracks at the station and stormed a local school building after the alleged sexual abuse of two girls by the school sweeper in the washroom last week.

The protesters hurled stones at police personnel and vandalised the school building over the sexual abuse incident. The police cane-charged the protesters to disperse them and clear the tracks for train movement.

As per the complaint, Akshay Shinde abused the girls in the toilet of the school. In the wake of the incident, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher and a female attendant. The state government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the sexual abuse of the two girls.

Angry parents of the school children and local citizens, including several women, gathered outside the school on Tuesday morning and also resorted to a 'rail roko' protest at the railway station, blocking the path of local trains from around 8.30am. Some of the protesters, including women, later damaged the school property by breaking its gate, window panes, benches and doors. The school where the incident happened belongs to a close relative of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Badlapur.

Protest over Badlapur school girls sexual abuse: 10 updates