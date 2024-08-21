Badlapur school girls sexually abused: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora shares feelings as a father

Amid the unrest in Maharashtra's Badlapur over the sexual assault of two minor girls at a school, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora stated that the outrage over the incident sends a clear message that violence against women and children will not be tolerated. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora expressed his feelings as a father on the Badlapur case (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)(sansad tv)

In a post on X, Deora also expressed his feelings as a father and outlined the Maharashtra government's response to the case.

"The public outrage over the horrific #Badlapur incident is a clear message--violence against women and children will not be tolerated," Deora said in the post.

"As a father, my heart goes out to the victims and their families. The Badlapur case is an affront to our core values as a society and nation. Schools, caregivers, and law enforcement must prioritise the safety of our children through stringent background checks and vigilance," he added.

Deora also listed the actions taken by the Maharashtra government: "The accused has been arrested and will face trial in a fast-track court; an SIT under a DG-rank officer has been established; the school principal, class teacher, and attendants have been suspended; police officers who delayed action have been removed from duty; Education Minister @KesarkarDeepak Ji is on the ground in Badlapur; CM @mieknathshinde Ji and DCM @Dev_Fadnavis Ji have ordered a watertight case against the accused."

Meanwhile, enraged residents began pelting stones at the school where the crime took place. As they demanded justice, the situation escalated, prompting police intervention.

Authorities used tear gas and other measures to control the crowd and restore order. The protesters, dressed in black, targeted the school in their demonstration. As the chaos subsided, the police apprehended those responsible for the stone-throwing.

The suspects have been taken into custody and are being held at the local police station. The police are continuing their investigation into the assault case and are working to maintain peace in the community.