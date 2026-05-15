Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari suspends 3 senior IPS officers over RG Kar rape-murder case ‘lapses’

The chief minister Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government on Friday suspended three police officers for 'lapses' in investigation into RG Kar rape-murder case of 2024. Security personnel stand guard outside RG Kar Medical College during a protest by ABVP over the death of a patient's family member in the hospital lift, in Kolkata, March 22. (PTI)

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the Bengal government will start departmental probe against ex-Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal, two other officers in the RG Kar case, which pertains to a trainee doctor who was found dead in August 24 in the seminar hall of the state-run medical facility.

Investigation later revealed that the medic was raped and murdered by a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy.

The incident sparked widespread protests in the country, wherein doctors and healthcare professionals raised demands for justice as well as measures to make workplace more safe for medics.

What CM Suvendu said The chief minister said that the three officers were allegedly involved in the "mishandling" of the case, "offering money to the victim's parents as bribe" and addressing an "unauthorised press conference" in connection with the gruesome crime, which took place in August, 2024, according to PTI news agency.

Adhikari clarified that the state government was not getting into the actual investigation of the crime, which is being conducted by the CBI and argued in court.

The newly sworn in said that the disciplinary proceedings and departmental inquiry would be spearheaded by the state home secretary under guidance of the chief secretary.

Meanwhile, mother of the RG Kar victim and newly elected BJP MLA from Panihati assembly constituency on Wednesday said her swearing-in as a people's representative marks the first decisive step in her fight for justice for her daughter, who was raped and murdered at her workplace on August 9, 2024.

Debnath recalled that a defining moment came when she visited the state secretariat Nabanna a day earlier to attend a meeting of MLAs-elect with chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, PTI reported.

"It reminded me of the police lathi-charge I faced last August when I was taking part in Nabanna Abhiyan under the earlier regime. Ironically, this time, Kolkata Police personnel manning the Nabanna gates wanted to take selfies with me and escorted me inside," she was quoted as saying.

She was among 144 MLAs who took oath on the first day of the swearing-in ceremony at the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday.