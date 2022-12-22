'Bharat Jodo Yatra won't stop but...': Salman Khurshid on row over Rahul's march

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid Thursday said the party will follow all the Covid-19-related precautions but won't stop the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' - currently in Haryana. His statement came amid a massive political slugfest over Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Bharat Jodo was in the Congress-ruled state then) to follow the Covid-19 norms or the yatra could be cancelled amid concerns over surging cases.

"The Congress will follow all the precautions related to the prevention of Covid, but the yatra will not stop, will not stop, will not stop," Khurshid – who is also the yatra's coordination committee chairman – was quoted by news agency PTI.

"In a democratic system, every party and individual has the right to speak their mind," he said."The government is scared of this Congress yatra, that is why various orders and letters are being issued. Those who did not get scared of Covid, got scared of yatra. We will not take any letter seriously," he said.

The Congress leader said that necessary permissions for the yatra had been sought and if the BJP government stops the yatra they will be answerable to the democratic institutions.

He also reacted to prime minister Narendra Modi's arrival to the House wearing a mask. “Prime minister Modi is a very good theatre artist."

Elaborating on the yatra’s details, he said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will enter Uttar Pradesh from Ghaziabad's Loni area on January 3, adding, "After that it will enter Haryana via Baghpat and Shamli." Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will participate in the yatra throughout its duration of three days in Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

